Cornell University scientist develops polymer additive

Pictured above: Geoffrey Coates, center, in his lab with James Eagan, a postdoctoral researcher in Coates' group, and researcher Anne LaPointe. Credit: Cornell University During his presentations on plastics and recycling, Geoffrey Coates, a professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Cornell University , Ithaca, New York, often begins with the question: What percentage of the 78 million tons of plastic used for packaging actually gets recycled and reused in a similar way? The answer is just 2 percent, Coates says, adding that nearly one-third of these plastics are leaked into the environment, around 14 percent are used in incineration and/or energy recovery and 40 percent wind up in landfills.

