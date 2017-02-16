Cornell Report Highlights the Value o...

Cornell Report Highlights the Value of Hotel Amenities

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Hospitality Net

The Center For Hospitality Research at The Cornell School Of Hotel Administration 537 Statler Hall Ithaca, NY 14853 United States Phone: 607-255-9780 Fax: 607-254-2922 Visit Website Hotel owners and operators have long offered complimentary amenities to enhance their guests' stays and differentiate themselves from competitors. The decision of which amenities to offer is typically based on customer surveys, competitive position, and marketing and financial goals.

