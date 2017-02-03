Cornell, here she comes

For high-school seniors, this point in the school year can be an anxious time as they wait to hear back from college admissions offices about the fate of the next four years of their lives. However, Academy of Notre Dame senior Amaya Murguia of Hollis, N.H., is breathing a well-deserved sigh of relief receiving good news in early December from the College of Engineering at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. "I think faculty and students at the academy would agree that Cornell is lucky to get Amaya Murguia," said Helen Kay, Upper School principal.

