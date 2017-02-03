Cornell, here she comes

Cornell, here she comes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lowell Sun

For high-school seniors, this point in the school year can be an anxious time as they wait to hear back from college admissions offices about the fate of the next four years of their lives. However, Academy of Notre Dame senior Amaya Murguia of Hollis, N.H., is breathing a well-deserved sigh of relief receiving good news in early December from the College of Engineering at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. "I think faculty and students at the academy would agree that Cornell is lucky to get Amaya Murguia," said Helen Kay, Upper School principal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mourners of police shooting victim Shawn Greenw... (Mar '10) Sat Carolb 25
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Jan 30 No more Sigler 18
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan 12 lexiepippygirl 3
Need help picking a local Gym Jan '17 DVDMXM 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec '16 co co Nuts 5
Travis henry??? Dec '16 Amber 1
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,165 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC