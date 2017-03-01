Company eyes Cicero for huge indoor farm
A startup company that wants to build a huge indoor farm in Central New York is looking at several privately-owned properties in Cicero instead of a county-owned site in Clay that had been under consideration. A former adviser to CEA Capital Holdings Inc. told syracuse.com the company began looking at the southwest corner of Route 11 and Mud Mill Road in Cicero after an Onondaga County official informed it that the county's White Pine Commerce Park in Clay was no longer available to the company.
