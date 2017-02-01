Civic Ensemble's Acclaimed Production of Athol Fugard's MY...
Civic Ensemble will remount their production of MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA! , Athol Fugard 's gripping, eloquent drama about teaching and learning within segregated South Africa for four performances at the Kitchen Theatre Company February 16-18. Beloved teacher Mr. M prepares Thami Mbikwana, a black boy, and Isabel Dyson, a white girl, to compete together in an academic competition.
