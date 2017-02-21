Cal State Fullerton's Spring 2017 Season Opens with the Two Gentlemen of Verona

Cal State Fullerton's Spring 2017 Season opens with William Shakespeare 's classic comedy The Two Gentlemen of Verona directed by Professor Mark Ramont and running February 24-March 12, 2017 in the Young Theatre on campus. Director Mark Ramont has worked professionally as a director, artistic administrator and educator at theatres such as Circle Repertory Theatre , Ford's Theatre , the Alley Theatre , the Hangar Theatre and Capitol City Playhouse .

