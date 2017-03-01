Artist's fresh ceramic plant sculptures bloom with hundreds of petals
The natural forms found in plants can brighten up any home, but if you're not someone with a green thumb, that can be a problem if you tend to neglect them. The next best thing? Beautifully painted ceramics, like these done by Ithaca, New York artist Owen Charles Mann .
