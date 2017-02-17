92nd Annual Hotel Ezra Cornell to feature deans' updates on Cornell SC Johnson College of Business

School of Hotel Administration at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business 149 Statler Hall Ithaca, NY 14853-6902 United States Tollfree: 800.257.2228 Phone: +1 607-255-6376 Fax: +1 607-255-9540 Visit Website Dean Kate Walsh of the Cornell School of Hotel Administration and Dean Soumitra Dutta of the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business will address the Cornell community on Friday, March 17, to provide updates on the state of the school and college and plans for their future. Dean Walsh and Dean Dutta will deliver their addresses as part of the 92nd Annual Hotel Ezra Cornell, a hospitality industry conference held on the Cornell campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.