When Rules Are Made to Be Broken: The Case of Sexual Harassment Law | By David Sherwyn

The Center For Hospitality Research at The Cornell School Of Hotel Administration 537 Statler Hall Ithaca, NY 14853 United States Phone: 607-255-9780 Fax: 607-254-2922 Visit Website Abstract: Judicial holdings regarding sexual harassment actions have put judges who want to ensure what they view as a just outcome in the awkward position of having to choose between following precedent or "breaking the rules." This article presents a theoretical assessment and empirical analysis of judicial rule-breaking with regard to two rules relating to sexual harassment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.