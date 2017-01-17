'The Hobbit' book returned to library after 38 years
Actor Andy Serkis, as the character Gollum, is pictured in a scene from the film "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey". File picture: REUTERS/Warner Bros/Handout Ithaca, New York - A hardbound edition of "The Hobbit" is back on the shelves at a New York library nearly 40 years after it was checked out by a reader who traveled the world as a Marine.
