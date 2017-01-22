'The Hobbit' book returned after 38-year unexpected journey
A hardbound edition of "The Hobbit" is back on the shelves at a New York library nearly 40 years after it was checked out by a reader who traveled the world as a Marine. Bob James tells WSTM-TV in Syracuse that he checked out the J.R.R. Tolkien book from the Tompkins County Public Library in Ithaca before enlisting in the Marines in 1979.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Jan 20
|Sigler Sucks
|17
|Mourners of police shooting victim Shawn Greenw... (Mar '10)
|Jan 19
|ruthlewis
|24
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan 12
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan 5
|DVDMXM
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec '16
|co co Nuts
|5
|Travis henry???
|Dec '16
|Amber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC