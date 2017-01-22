'The Hobbit' book returned after 38-y...

'The Hobbit' book returned after 38-year unexpected journey

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: Fox News

A hardbound edition of "The Hobbit" is back on the shelves at a New York library nearly 40 years after it was checked out by a reader who traveled the world as a Marine. Bob James tells WSTM-TV in Syracuse that he checked out the J.R.R. Tolkien book from the Tompkins County Public Library in Ithaca before enlisting in the Marines in 1979.

