The Future of Hotel Revenue Management | By Sheryl Kimes

Abstract : A survey of some 400 revenue management professionals finds that the application of hotel RM has gradually become more strategic and more centralized, but changes in RM practices have come more slowly than expected in the past six years. In particular, an earlier prediction that RM would be applied to all hotel revenue streams remains a work in progress, as does the use of mobile technology and social media as distribution channels.

