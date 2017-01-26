The Decemberists kick off 2017 concer...

The Decemberists kick off 2017 concert tour in Upstate NY

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: The Post-Standard

The Decemberists, known best for "The Crane Wife," will launch its 2017 "Shuffling Off to Ragnarok Spring Tour" in Ithaca. The Portland indie-rock band will perform at the State Theatre of Ithaca on Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. Presale tickets go on sale tomorrow on decemberists.com , ranging from $39.50 to $179.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Jan 20 Sigler Sucks 17
News Mourners of police shooting victim Shawn Greenw... (Mar '10) Jan 19 ruthlewis 24
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan 12 lexiepippygirl 3
Need help picking a local Gym Jan 5 DVDMXM 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec '16 co co Nuts 5
Travis henry??? Dec '16 Amber 1
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Ferguson
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,946 • Total comments across all topics: 278,339,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC