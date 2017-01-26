The Decemberists kick off 2017 concert tour in Upstate NY

The Decemberists, known best for "The Crane Wife," will launch its 2017 "Shuffling Off to Ragnarok Spring Tour" in Ithaca. The Portland indie-rock band will perform at the State Theatre of Ithaca on Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. Presale tickets go on sale tomorrow on decemberists.com , ranging from $39.50 to $179.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.