Suspect In UPS Driver's Slaying Deemed Incompetent For Trial
A man charged with fatally shooting a UPS driver outside a central New York Wal-Mart last month has been ruled mentally incompetent for trial. A Tompkins County Court judge made the ruling Thursday in the second-degree murder case against Justin Barkley.
