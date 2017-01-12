Story from NorthCountryNow.com
The Ogdensburg City School District hosted Math & Movement Family Fun Nights in the Grant C. Madill and John F. Kennedy Elementary gyms on the evenings of Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Wednesday, Jan. 11. Math & Movement is a program based out of Ithaca developed for pre-schoolers through third graders. The program seeks to harness the natural kinesthetic learning style of children to foster positive feelings toward their approaches to learning math as well as reading.
