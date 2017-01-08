Small changes can help boost weight-l...

Small changes can help boost weight-loss success

Sunday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Cornell University food behavior scientist Brian Wansink says even though it shortens shelf life, you should move fruits and vegetables out of crisper drawers and put them at eye level. Keep good foods in clear bags or containers and less healthy things like leftover pizza in aluminum foil.

