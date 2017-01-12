Research lab beagle experiences outdoors for first time in adorable video
The two-year-old beagle experienced the outdoors for the first time in this screengrab from a video posted to Reddit on Jan. 10. Little Minnie timidly steps onto the snow-covered grass and inspects the surroundings. With one paw lifted apprehensively, the two-year-old beagle appears to be unsure of what to do next.
