New York quartet, featuring P.E.I.'s ...

New York quartet, featuring P.E.I.'s Christina Bouey, plays Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Journal-Pioneer

When Christina Bouey was just five years old, she remembers feeling inspired after watching one of the world's greatest violinists, Sarah Chang, on TV. She was entranced by the American child prodigy, a teen at the time, who had debuted with the New York Philharmonic at eight years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need help picking a local Gym Jan 5 DVDMXM 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Dec 27 UncleBuck 9
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec 21 co co Nuts 5
Travis henry??? Dec 15 Amber 1
News Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York Dec 12 cooter 2
News Structure fire in Enfield (Dec '07) Dec '16 noneya 2
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,961 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,668

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC