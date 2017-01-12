New York Liberals Refuse To Build Wind Turbines In Their Backyards
Wind turbines used to generate electricity are seen at a wind farm in Guazhou, 950km northwest of Lanzhou, Gansu Province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria Cornell University has again delayed plans to build wind turbines, citing local concerns about health effects, noise and the proximity of homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan 12
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Jan 11
|Voter In Lansing
|12
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan 5
|DVDMXM
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec 21
|co co Nuts
|5
|Travis henry???
|Dec '16
|Amber
|1
|Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York
|Dec '16
|cooter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC