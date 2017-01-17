New Trebloc Proposal Scaled Down By N...

New Trebloc Proposal Scaled Down By New Developer

Tuesday

Plans for a mixed-use building on East State Street in downtown Ithaca are back on track after a previous developer scrapped their plans. Philip O'Driscoll spoke with current project designers about what the future could hold for the site.

