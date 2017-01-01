Much of the region lags NY in jobs
WATCHDOG FILE: Much of the region lags NY in jobs Data show our bounce-back from the last recession remains naggingly low and slow. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2hHJYuN The Watchdog File is a weekly column debuting this week to investigate data, officials and institutions that shape life in New York state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Dec 27
|UncleBuck
|9
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec 21
|co co Nuts
|5
|Travis henry???
|Dec 15
|Amber
|1
|Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York
|Dec 12
|cooter
|2
|Structure fire in Enfield (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|noneya
|2
|Groton the sleepy little hub (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|passerby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC