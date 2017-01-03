Lansing Bicentennial Minute
The Civil War veterans sometimes had to wait a long time to get their pensions so their back pay reached big sums. John Murphy went to Ithaca to cash his check and demanded it all in gold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lansing Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need help picking a local Gym
|19 hr
|DVDMXM
|1
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Dec 27
|UncleBuck
|9
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec 21
|co co Nuts
|5
|Travis henry???
|Dec 15
|Amber
|1
|Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York
|Dec 12
|cooter
|2
|Structure fire in Enfield (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|noneya
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC