Ithaca Unites: 10,000 attend women's ...

Ithaca Unites: 10,000 attend women's march

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

ITHACA UNITES: 10,000 attend women's march Ithaca Police estimated about 10,000 people came to downtown for the Women's March on Ithaca Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://ithacajr.nl/2kd5PJ0 Thousands of people took to the streets of Ithaca on Saturday, Jan. 21, for the Women's Match on Ithaca, a sister march of the Women's March on Washington. Organizers expected a big turnout Saturday for the Women's March on Ithaca, but even the most optimistic prediction did not anticipate an estimated crowd of 10,000 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Jan 20 Sigler Sucks 17
News Mourners of police shooting victim Shawn Greenw... (Mar '10) Jan 19 ruthlewis 24
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan 12 lexiepippygirl 3
Need help picking a local Gym Jan 5 DVDMXM 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec '16 co co Nuts 5
Travis henry??? Dec '16 Amber 1
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Tompkins County was issued at January 23 at 9:54AM EST

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,175,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC