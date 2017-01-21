ITHACA UNITES: 10,000 attend women's march Ithaca Police estimated about 10,000 people came to downtown for the Women's March on Ithaca Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://ithacajr.nl/2kd5PJ0 Thousands of people took to the streets of Ithaca on Saturday, Jan. 21, for the Women's Match on Ithaca, a sister march of the Women's March on Washington. Organizers expected a big turnout Saturday for the Women's March on Ithaca, but even the most optimistic prediction did not anticipate an estimated crowd of 10,000 people.

