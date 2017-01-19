Ithaca Murder: Barkley ruled incompet...

Ithaca Murder: Barkley ruled incompetent fora

19 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

ITHACA MURDER: Barkley ruled incompetent for trial, DA disputes Justin Barkley had two psychiatric examiners conclude he was incompetent, but a signature error suggested otherwise. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://ithacajr.nl/2k5fpxr After preliminary mental examinations, accused murderer Justin Barkley has been ruled mentally incompetent for trial in the death of a UPS driver in Ithaca, but prosecutors have vowed to pursue the case.

Ithaca, NY

