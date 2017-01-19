Ithaca Murder: Barkley ruled incompetent fora
ITHACA MURDER: Barkley ruled incompetent for trial, DA disputes Justin Barkley had two psychiatric examiners conclude he was incompetent, but a signature error suggested otherwise. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://ithacajr.nl/2k5fpxr After preliminary mental examinations, accused murderer Justin Barkley has been ruled mentally incompetent for trial in the death of a UPS driver in Ithaca, but prosecutors have vowed to pursue the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Sigler Sucks
|17
|Mourners of police shooting victim Shawn Greenw... (Mar '10)
|10 hr
|ruthlewis
|24
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan 12
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan 5
|DVDMXM
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec 21
|co co Nuts
|5
|Travis henry???
|Dec '16
|Amber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC