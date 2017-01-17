How bad is cybersecurity czar Giulian...

How bad is cybersecurity czar Giuliani at cybersecurity? His company website is a mess

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: The Miami Herald

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Rudy Giuliani as his "go to" guy this week on cybersecurity, but it turns out that Giuliani's New York firm could use a little better security of its own. The website for the former New York mayor's firm, Giuliani Security, is riddled with vulnerabilities, and numerous tech experts cackled over the irony on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan 12 lexiepippygirl 3
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Jan 11 Voter In Lansing 12
Need help picking a local Gym Jan 5 DVDMXM 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec 21 co co Nuts 5
Travis henry??? Dec '16 Amber 1
News Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York Dec '16 cooter 2
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,799 • Total comments across all topics: 278,060,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC