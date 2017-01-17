How bad is cybersecurity czar Giuliani at cybersecurity? His company website is a mess

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Rudy Giuliani as his "go to" guy this week on cybersecurity, but it turns out that Giuliani's New York firm could use a little better security of its own. The website for the former New York mayor's firm, Giuliani Security, is riddled with vulnerabilities, and numerous tech experts cackled over the irony on social media.

