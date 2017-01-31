Gene Drives Thwarted by Emergence of Resistant Organisms
In the small city of Terni in central Italy, researchers are putting the final touches on what could be the world's most sophisticated mosquito cages. The enclosures, each occupying 150 cubic metres, simulate the muggy habitats in which Africa's Anopheles gambiae mosquitoes thrive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Mon
|No more Sigler
|18
|Mourners of police shooting victim Shawn Greenw... (Mar '10)
|Jan 19
|ruthlewis
|24
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan 12
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan 5
|DVDMXM
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec '16
|co co Nuts
|5
|Travis henry???
|Dec '16
|Amber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC