Evan Hurd has been appointed Managing Director at RobertDouglas in New York - NY, USA
Leading hospitality investment banking firm RobertDouglas announced the promotion of two senior members of the firm to the level of Managing Director. Evan Hurd, based in New York, and Christopher Ropko, based in San Francisco, have each contributed significantly to the firm's rapid growth working as advisors to private and institutional clients throughout North America.
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan 12
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Jan 11
|Voter In Lansing
|12
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan 5
|DVDMXM
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec 21
|co co Nuts
|5
|Travis henry???
|Dec '16
|Amber
|1
|Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York
|Dec '16
|cooter
|2
