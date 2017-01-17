Evan Hurd has been appointed Managing...

Evan Hurd has been appointed Managing Director at RobertDouglas in New York - NY, USA

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Leading hospitality investment banking firm RobertDouglas announced the promotion of two senior members of the firm to the level of Managing Director. Evan Hurd, based in New York, and Christopher Ropko, based in San Francisco, have each contributed significantly to the firm's rapid growth working as advisors to private and institutional clients throughout North America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan 12 lexiepippygirl 3
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Jan 11 Voter In Lansing 12
Need help picking a local Gym Jan 5 DVDMXM 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec 21 co co Nuts 5
Travis henry??? Dec '16 Amber 1
News Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York Dec '16 cooter 2
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,074 • Total comments across all topics: 278,048,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC