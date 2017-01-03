Diet Res-Illusions: Tips from the pro...

Diet Res-Illusions: Tips from the pros on how to lose weight

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 photo, Brian Wansink, a food behavior scientist at Cornell University, poses for a photo in a food lab at the university in Ithaca, N.Y. Wansink says even though it shortens shelf life, move fruits and vegetables out of crisper drawers and put them at eye level. Keep good foods in clear bags or containers and less healthy things like leftover pizza in aluminum foil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Dec 27 UncleBuck 9
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec 21 co co Nuts 5
Travis henry??? Dec 15 Amber 1
News Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York Dec 12 cooter 2
News Structure fire in Enfield (Dec '07) Dec '16 noneya 2
Groton the sleepy little hub (Mar '11) Nov '16 passerby 2
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,787 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,973

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC