Diet Res-Illusions: Tips from the pro...

Diet Res-Illusions: Tips from the pros on how to lose weight

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

In this Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 photo, Brian Wansink, a food behavior scientist at Cornell University, holds wine glasses during a demonstration in a food lab at the university in Ithaca, N.Y. A study found that people poured 12 percent more wine when using a wide glass, 12 percent more when holding the glass, and 9 percent more when pouring white wine into a clear glass versus a colored or opaque one. Pour any glass only half full -- this cuts the average pour by 18 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) 3 hr Voter In Lansing 12
Need help picking a local Gym Jan 5 DVDMXM 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec 21 co co Nuts 5
Travis henry??? Dec 15 Amber 1
News Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York Dec 12 cooter 2
News Structure fire in Enfield (Dec '07) Dec '16 noneya 2
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,221

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC