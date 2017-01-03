Diet Res-Illusions: Tips from the pros on how to lose weight

In this Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 photo, Brian Wansink, a food behavior scientist at Cornell University, holds wine glasses during a demonstration in a food lab at the university in Ithaca, N.Y. A study found that people poured 12 percent more wine when using a wide glass, 12 percent more when holding the glass, and 9 percent more when pouring white wine into a clear glass versus a colored or opaque one. Pour any glass only half full -- this cuts the average pour by 18 percent.

