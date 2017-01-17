Cornell Study Examines Judicial "Rule Breaking"
The Center For Hospitality Research at The Cornell School Of Hotel Administration 537 Statler Hall Ithaca, NY 14853 United States Phone: 607-255-9780 Fax: 607-254-2922 Visit Website Courts across the United States are in a potentially awkward position when they are presented with employers' summary judgment motions relating to sexual harassment. As explained in a new Cornell report, judges often have to choose between following legal precedent or breaking the rule established by the Supreme Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Jan 20
|Sigler Sucks
|17
|Mourners of police shooting victim Shawn Greenw... (Mar '10)
|Jan 19
|ruthlewis
|24
|Groton drug problem? (Dec '13)
|Jan 12
|lexiepippygirl
|3
|Need help picking a local Gym
|Jan 5
|DVDMXM
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec '16
|co co Nuts
|5
|Travis henry???
|Dec '16
|Amber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC