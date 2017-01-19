Civic Ensemble to Remount My Children...

Civic Ensemble to Remount My Children! My Africa! This February

Civic Ensemble will remount their production of MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!, Athol Fugard 's gripping, eloquent drama about teaching and learning within segregated South Africa for four performances at the Kitchen Theatre Company February 16-18. Beloved teacher Mr. M prepares Thami Mbikwana, a black boy, and Isabel Dyson, a white girl, to compete together in an academic competition.

