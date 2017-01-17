Citizen-Science Pioneer, Project Feed...

Citizen-Science Pioneer, Project FeederWatch Soars Into 30th Year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

Media note: Two audio clips featuring conversations with citizen scientists and the founder of Project FeederWatch, as well as additional graphics can be downloaded at https://cornell.box.com/v/ProjectFeederWatch Newswise - ITHACA, N.Y. - This winter, Project FeederWatch - a citizen-science program where participants track birds visiting their backyard feeders from November to April - celebrates its 30th anniversary. The program which mobilizes 20,000 citizen scientists across North America and features one of the largest databases of feeder bird populations in the world also shows how technology has helped citizen science grow bigger in unexpected ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Groton drug problem? (Dec '13) Jan 12 lexiepippygirl 3
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Jan 11 Voter In Lansing 12
Need help picking a local Gym Jan 5 DVDMXM 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec 21 co co Nuts 5
Travis henry??? Dec '16 Amber 1
News Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York Dec '16 cooter 2
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,866 • Total comments across all topics: 278,009,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC