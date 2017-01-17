Citizen-Science Pioneer, Project FeederWatch Soars Into 30th Year

Media note: Two audio clips featuring conversations with citizen scientists and the founder of Project FeederWatch, as well as additional graphics can be downloaded at https://cornell.box.com/v/ProjectFeederWatch Newswise - ITHACA, N.Y. - This winter, Project FeederWatch - a citizen-science program where participants track birds visiting their backyard feeders from November to April - celebrates its 30th anniversary. The program which mobilizes 20,000 citizen scientists across North America and features one of the largest databases of feeder bird populations in the world also shows how technology has helped citizen science grow bigger in unexpected ways.

