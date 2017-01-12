Cheryl Boyer has been named President at the Cornell Hotel Society (CHS) in Ithaca - NY, USA
Cornell University School of Hotel Administration 149 Statler Hall Ithaca, NY 14853-6902 United States Tollfree: 800.257.2228 Phone: +1 607-255-6376 Fax: +1 607-255-9540 Visit Website The School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University announces that Cheryl Boyer is the new president of the Cornell Hotel Society for 2017. Boyer will lead the executive board of CHS, the 88-year-old alumni association that represents SHA graduates in more than 53 active chapters worldwide.
