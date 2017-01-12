Cheryl Boyer has been appointed President at Cornell Hotel Society in Ithaca - NY, USA
The School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University announces that Cheryl Boyer is the new president of the Cornell Hotel Society for 2017. Boyer will lead the executive board of CHS, the 88-year-old alumni association that represents SHA graduates in more than 53 active chapters worldwide.
