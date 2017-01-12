7 billion-dollar mega-projects that w...

7 billion-dollar mega-projects that will transform New York City by 2035

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Manhattan's most recent transportation upgrade came in the form of the glistening, $4.5 billion Second Avenue subway line , which opened on January 1. On the other side of the island, Hudson Yards - the most expensive real estate development in American history - is under construction. And on an island in the East River, Cornell University is building a glassy tech campus with classrooms, a hotel, restaurants, and shops for future graduate students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Wed Voter In Lansing 12
Need help picking a local Gym Jan 5 DVDMXM 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Dec 21 co co Nuts 5
Travis henry??? Dec 15 Amber 1
News Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York Dec 12 cooter 2
News Structure fire in Enfield (Dec '07) Dec '16 noneya 2
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,533 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC