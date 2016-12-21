Video shows pro-Palestinian indoctrination of 3rd graders in NY school

A case involving pro-Palestinian activists giving an anti-Israel presentation to third grade children in Ithaca, New York last year has resurfaced this week, after the local school district finally released a video of the event, showing the children adopting the views of the activists. The presentation, given on September 18, 2015 at the Beverly J. Martin Elementary School, was meant to raise the topic of human rights with the third graders, but caused controversy as the guest speakers, Palestinian activist Bassem Tamimi, and local pro-Palestinian activists Ariel Gold and Mary Anne Grady Flores, showed the children anti-Israel videos and spoke against the country.

