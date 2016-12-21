Urgo Hotels & Resorts and Ensemble Hotel Partners Announce Marriott Ithaca Opening
BETHESDA, Md. /BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- A joint venture between Urgo Hotels & Resorts and Ensemble Hotel Partners announced the opening of the 10-story, 159-room, full-service Marriott Hotel in downtown Ithaca, New York.
