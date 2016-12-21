Joint Venture Opens Marriott Ithaca

A joint venture between Urgo Hotels & Resorts and Ensemble Hotel Partners have opened the 10-story, 159-room, full-service Marriott Hotel in downtown Ithaca, NY. Located at the eastern entrance to the Ithaca Commons, a newly renovated pedestrian indoor and outdoor mixed-use development and entertainment district anchoring the downtown core, the hotel is proximate to Cornell University and Ithaca College.

