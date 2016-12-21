Joint Venture Opens Marriott Ithaca
A joint venture between Urgo Hotels & Resorts and Ensemble Hotel Partners have opened the 10-story, 159-room, full-service Marriott Hotel in downtown Ithaca, NY. Located at the eastern entrance to the Ithaca Commons, a newly renovated pedestrian indoor and outdoor mixed-use development and entertainment district anchoring the downtown core, the hotel is proximate to Cornell University and Ithaca College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
Add your comments below
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|Wed
|SiglerSellsBillbo...
|8
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|AnyoneButMikeSigler
|31
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Wed
|co co Nuts
|5
|Travis henry???
|Dec 15
|Amber
|1
|Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York
|Dec 12
|cooter
|2
|Structure fire in Enfield (Dec '07)
|Dec 2
|noneya
|2
|Groton the sleepy little hub (Mar '11)
|Nov 29
|passerby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ithaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC