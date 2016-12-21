Ithaca man who is accused of fatally ...

Ithaca man who is accused of fatally shooting a UPS driver thinks he killed Donald Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Mail

Chilling moment married E! reality star, 36, is led from a birthday party by her nursing student 'lover' before he 'beat her to death with a hammer and buried her naked in his backyard' Moment cops wake 'drunk' NFL star Michael Floyd after he fell asleep behind the wheel of his Cadillac at traffic lights - before arresting him on a DUI charge Four people dead, one wounded and another missing after Boeing cargo plane overshoots the runway and takes off just moments before crashing in a Colombia field 'He took four or five bites at a time BEFORE chewing': Singles reveal the simple things that totally ruined their otherwise successful dates Where is the man with the Midas touch? Police identify suspect who 'swiped $1.6m of GOLD FLAKES from New York security van' three months ago - and say he may have fled to Los Angeles Near miss as Jumbo jet takes a wrong turn after takeoff from LAX ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ithaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16) Wed SiglerSellsBillbo... 8
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Wed AnyoneButMikeSigler 31
News Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent... Wed co co Nuts 5
Travis henry??? Dec 15 Amber 1
News Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York Dec 12 cooter 2
News Structure fire in Enfield (Dec '07) Dec 2 noneya 2
Groton the sleepy little hub (Mar '11) Nov 29 passerby 2
See all Ithaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ithaca Forum Now

Ithaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ithaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ithaca, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,542 • Total comments across all topics: 277,267,447

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC