Governor Cuomo Announces the First Graduating Class of Excelsior Conservation Corps
Albany, NY - December 28, 2016 - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the graduation of the inaugural class of New York's Excelsior Conservation Corps and the beginning of enrollment for a second class. Forty-one people completed the AmeriCorps environmental stewardship and education program after finishing 10 months of service.
