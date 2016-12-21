Governor Cuomo Announces the First Gr...

Governor Cuomo Announces the First Graduating Class of Excelsior Conservation Corps

Albany, NY - December 28, 2016 - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the graduation of the inaugural class of New York's Excelsior Conservation Corps and the beginning of enrollment for a second class. Forty-one people completed the AmeriCorps environmental stewardship and education program after finishing 10 months of service.

