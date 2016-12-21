Christmas weight gain can persist for months
Christmas Day has arrived - a time to eat, drink, and be merry! But be careful not to overindulge too much; up to half of any weight gained over the holidays is likely to loiter well into 2017. A recent study of nearly 3,000 adults from across three countries found that in the 10 days after Christmas, there was up to a 0.6 percent increase in weight gain, compared with the 10 days before Christmas.
Ithaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael J. Sigler as Legislator? (Jan '16)
|9 hr
|UncleBuck
|9
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Grand jury indicts former Massena Wellness Cent...
|Dec 21
|co co Nuts
|5
|Travis henry???
|Dec 15
|Amber
|1
|Snow Storm Totals in Central and Upstate New York
|Dec 12
|cooter
|2
|Structure fire in Enfield (Dec '07)
|Dec 2
|noneya
|2
|Groton the sleepy little hub (Mar '11)
|Nov 29
|passerby
|2
