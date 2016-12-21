Christmas weight gain can persist for...

Christmas weight gain can persist for months

Sunday Dec 25 Read more: Medical News Today

Christmas Day has arrived - a time to eat, drink, and be merry! But be careful not to overindulge too much; up to half of any weight gained over the holidays is likely to loiter well into 2017. A recent study of nearly 3,000 adults from across three countries found that in the 10 days after Christmas, there was up to a 0.6 percent increase in weight gain, compared with the 10 days before Christmas.

