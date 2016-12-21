Child cop saves Christmas from the Grinch
A 9-year-old honorary officer, who is battling brain cancer, saved Christmas by arresting the Grinch after he was caught trying to steal presents. ITHACA, NY A boy battling brain cancer, who is an honorary police officer, made his first arrest Tuesday when he stopped the Grinch from stealing Christmas.
