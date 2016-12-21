Angkor Awakens puts a spotlight on na...

Angkor Awakens puts a spotlight on nation's youth

Monday Dec 19

American filmmaker Robert H Lieberman's documentary Angkor Awakens premieres in Cambodia tonight, with a set of screenings scheduled at Phnom Penh's Meta House this week. Lieberman, a physicist and professor at Cornell University in the US, spent four years making the film.

