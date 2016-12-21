Accused killer of UPS driver believes he assassinated Trump

A 38-year-old man charged with killing a seasonal UPS driver in a Wal-Mart parking lot has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation after telling a judge he believed he killed President-elect Donald Trump. Justin Barkley of Dryden appeared in Tompkins County Court on Monday to be arraigned for the murder of 52-year-old William Schumacher, who was shot shortly before 1 a.m. on Dec. 8 outside a Wal-Mart in Ithaca.

