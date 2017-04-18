Music Professor Guest Conducts PMEA District 1 Junior District Orchestra
Dr. Melinda Crawford Perttu , assistant professor of music at Westminster College , guest conducted the PMEA District 1 Junior District Orchestra on March 31 and April 1, 2017 . The event was hosted by Norwin High School in Irwin, PA .
