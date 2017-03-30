Irwin to Stand Trial in Strangulation Case
A Clearfield man will stand trial on a felony charge under Pennsylvania's new strangulation law, which stems from an alleged domestic assault that occurred earlier this month. John L. Irwin, 33, is charged by Officer Daniel W. Podliski of the Clearfield Borough police with strangulation, F2; simple assault, M2; recklessly endangering another person, M2; and harassment, S. Irwin was originally charged with a first-degree felony for strangulation.
