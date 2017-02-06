Pastore-Sebring, Ference Collect First National Bank...Distance...
PITTSBURGH University of Pittsburgh student-athletes Ariel Pastore-Sebring and Joe Ference were named First National Bank Athletes of the Week, announced Tuesday. Pastore-Sebring, an Avon Grove, Pa., native, won the indoor 5K by nearly 20 seconds at the Penn State National Open Friday at Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track in University Park, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pitt Panthers.
Add your comments below
Irwin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miss Ã¿ou coach
|Dec '16
|You know
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - North Huntingdon
|Dec '16
|Tiffany V
|35
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Luton Area UK
|Nov '16
|cheapkitchens uk
|1
|Your school property taxes are probably rising ... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|American
|4
|james barnhart 2 -criminal- (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Jim
|6
|welfare fraud (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|tamie
|4
|delete (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sean
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irwin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC