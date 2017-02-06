Pastore-Sebring, Ference Collect First National Bank...Distance...

PITTSBURGH University of Pittsburgh student-athletes Ariel Pastore-Sebring and Joe Ference were named First National Bank Athletes of the Week, announced Tuesday. Pastore-Sebring, an Avon Grove, Pa., native, won the indoor 5K by nearly 20 seconds at the Penn State National Open Friday at Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track in University Park, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pitt Panthers.