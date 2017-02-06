Pastore-Sebring, Ference Collect Firs...

Pastore-Sebring, Ference Collect First National Bank...Distance...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Pitt Panthers

PITTSBURGH University of Pittsburgh student-athletes Ariel Pastore-Sebring and Joe Ference were named First National Bank Athletes of the Week, announced Tuesday. Pastore-Sebring, an Avon Grove, Pa., native, won the indoor 5K by nearly 20 seconds at the Penn State National Open Friday at Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track in University Park, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pitt Panthers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irwin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Miss Ã¿ou coach Dec '16 You know 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - North Huntingdon Dec '16 Tiffany V 35
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Luton Area UK Nov '16 cheapkitchens uk 1
News Your school property taxes are probably rising ... (Jul '16) Oct '16 American 4
james barnhart 2 -criminal- (Sep '13) Oct '16 Jim 6
welfare fraud (Oct '15) Oct '16 tamie 4
delete (Aug '16) Aug '16 sean 1
See all Irwin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irwin Forum Now

Irwin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irwin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Irwin, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,636,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC