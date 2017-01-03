From carrots to PEZ: Museums dedicated to a single food1 hour, 28 minutes | Food
From carrots to PEZ: Museums dedicated to a single food Which one will you go to in 2017? Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hP92jD When planning trips for 2017, consider the 38 museums worldwide that are dedicated to a single food -from the Cork Butter Museum in Ireland to the Museum of Carrots in Belgium to the Big Mac Museum in Irwin, Penn. Compiled by website Atlas Obscura , the list could prompt planning a trip just to go to one of these wacky shrines, or take a tasty detour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Irwin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miss Ã¿ou coach
|Dec '16
|You know
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - North Huntingdon
|Dec '16
|Tiffany V
|35
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Luton Area UK
|Nov '16
|cheapkitchens uk
|1
|Your school property taxes are probably rising ... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|American
|4
|james barnhart 2 -criminal- (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Jim
|6
|welfare fraud (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|tamie
|4
|delete
|Aug '16
|sean
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irwin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC