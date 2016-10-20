An L88 Swap is Just the Start of the Vintage Day Two Mods on this 10,000-mile 1967 Chevrolet Camaro
An impeccable concours restoration is a sight to behold. Seeing a car restored to "as delivered" factory assembly line condition demonstrates superior expertise and amazing knowledge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irwin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miss Ã¿ou coach
|Dec 4
|You know
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - North Huntingdon
|Dec 2
|Tiffany V
|35
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Luton Area UK
|Nov '16
|cheapkitchens uk
|1
|Your school property taxes are probably rising ...
|Oct '16
|American
|4
|james barnhart 2 -criminal- (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Jim
|6
|welfare fraud (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|tamie
|4
|delete
|Aug '16
|sean
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irwin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC