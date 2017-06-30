ProWein named title sponsor of the Gr...

ProWein named title sponsor of the Grand Tasting and Awards Reception at the 2017 TEXSOM Conference

Irving, Texas TEXSOM co-founders and Master Sommeliers James Tidwell and Drew Hendricks today announced that ProWein, the world's leading trade fair for wines and spirits, has been named as the title sponsor of the Grand Tasting and Awards Reception at the 2017 TEXSOM Conference taking place August 14 at the Four Seasons Resort & Club in Las Colinas, Texas. "Earlier this year, we had the honor and privilege to meet the organizers of ProWein while we were at the trade fair," said Tidwell.

